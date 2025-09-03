In light of the IDF’s preparations to expand the ground operation in Gaza City and to obtain operational control of Hamas strongholds, the IDF on Wednesday published a conversation between a Gaza District Coordination and Liaison officer in COGAT and a resident of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

The testimony exposes Hamas’ attempts to block the population of Gaza City from moving southward, in order to use the residents as human shields.

In his remarks, the resident told the Gaza District Coordination and Liaison officer: “We want to go south but Hamas are waiting for us on the way. They tell people: go back home, there is no evacuation, go back, go back - and the people are scattering.”

“People are really afraid. Some of them are going through side streets and looking for alternative ways. Hamas is standing on the seashore near Al-Nablsi and in other places, preventing the population from moving along the main roads.”