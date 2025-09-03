חיסול המחבל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA on Wednesday morning confirmed the elimination of the terrorist who held Shir Bibas and her two sons Ariel (4) and Kfir (10 months) hostage.

During a joint IDF and ISA activity last week in the area of Nuseirat, the terrorist Musbah Salim Musbah Dayyah, who served as the head of the Mujahideen terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated.

"In his role as the head of the terrorist organization, he was responsible for recruiting terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria and in Israel, through whom he advanced and carried out terror attacks and terrorist activity," the IDF noted. "Throughout the war, the organization under his leadership was involved in orchestrating terror attacks against the State of Israel and attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip."

"Musbah Salim Musbah Dayyah was appointed head of the terrorist organization following the elimination of its three previous heads in IDF strikes in recent months. His elimination further degrades the ability to direct terror attacks from the Gaza Strip in Judea and Samaria and in Israel."

The statement added that Mujahideen terrorists took a significant part in the brutal October 7th massacre. They were involved in acts of abduction and murder. Despite being unaware of Hamas’ plans, they acted as an extension and exploited Hamas’ acts of terror within Israel.

Among other things, they held Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir hostage. All three were murdered in captivity shortly after the start of the war.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel." it concluded.