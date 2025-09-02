On August 28th, 2025, the IDF and ISA eliminated the senior terrorist Hazem Awni Naeem in the Gaza City area, the military announced this evening (Tuesday).

Naeem held several roles in Hamas’ Gaza City brigade, and throughout the war, he was a senior operative in the military intelligence of the Gaza City brigade and was close with the commander of the Gaza City brigade, Ezz al-Din Haddad.

Naeem held Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Naama Levy hostage during their captivit yin Gaza

"The IDF and the ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the military said.

About two months ago, Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita, another of the terrorists who held Emily Damari captive, was eliminated in Gaza.

In a post on her Instagram account, Damari welcomed the news of Quneita's elimination and stated: "One of many. Yes, there should be many more good news like this and we will hold them accountable for it all, God willing. But the real victory will be when Gali, Ziv and the other 48 hostages return."

"I remember his face that day when he transferred me to the tunnels deep beneath the ground. Where there’s no air, no light, and no will to live. Above us, we could hear planes, bombs, and an entire war unfolding. Then he looked at me with the smile of a deceiver and told me 'That's it, tomorrow you’re going home.'"

"And no, he didn’t say that because it was true. He said it so I would start to have hope. So I would wait and wait, and nothing would happen. I looked at him and told him he was a liar (and if you knew what it’s like to tell a terrorist the word liar...). He looked at me angrily and asked, 'Me? A liar? Why do you think that?' And I said to him, 'Because I hear the planes. There’s no ceasefire and no deal close.' And sadly, between the two of us, I was right," Damari wrote.