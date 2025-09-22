The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Monday evening published footage showing IDF soldiers from the 401st brigade eliminating one of the terrorists in a battle in the Gaza City area, in which an IDF officer was seriously wounded .

The IDF also published footage of the weapons that were found on the terrorists after they were eliminated.

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

