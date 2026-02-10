Abu Obaydah, the new spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades - the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization - has launched a sharp attack on independent armed militias operating in Gaza and opposing Hamas rule.

In a statement Abu Obaydah published, he described militia members as “those who pretend to be Arabs while committing vile acts against their own people," accusing them of full cooperation with Israel and of advancing its objectives.

“These effeminate men act like men only in areas under the control of the Zionist army and under the protection of its tanks," Abu Obaydah said, escalating his rhetoric against the armed groups.

Abu Obaydah threatened that the “dark fate" of those “traitorous dogs" would be death in the near future, adding that even Israel would not be able to save them from the “justice" of the Palestinian people and that “no place will be found for their burial."

In recent weeks, one of the leaders of the armed militias opposing Hamas has released video footage showing the detention of Hamas operatives who were besieged in the Rafah area, alongside declarations of intent to continue the armed struggle against the organization.