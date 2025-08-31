A Palestinian Arab source told Al-Arabiya on Sunday that Hamas Armed Wing Spokesman Abu Obaida was killed in the Israeli airstrike targeting him on Saturday in the Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza.

"Abu Obaida's family and the leaders of the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades confirmed his death after they examined the body," Al-Arabiya reported.

The spokesman, whose real name is Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, would often appear on television and in recorded statements with his face covered with his iconic red keffiyeh.

The IDF revealed Abu Obaida's true name and identity at the beginning of the war. "He hides behind the nickname Abu Obaida and behind his red keffiyeh, just as Hamas hides behind civilian facilities to fire rockets at Israel. He, like the other Hamas leaders, loves to hide: in tunnels, behind women and children, and behind masks and shadows," the IDF stated at the time.

The IDF and ISA announced on Saturday that they struck a key Hamas terrorist in the Gaza City area, using aircraft. Later, it was confirmed that Abu Obaida was the target.

A senior Israeli official said, “If he were there, there’s no chance he would have survived the assassination attempt this time.” The official added that initial intelligence on his location was received last night, and a window of opportunity opened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. “If there had been hostages in the area, they would not have carried out the attack,” the source emphasized.