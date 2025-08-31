A Palestinian Arab source told Sky News Arabia that the house in Gaza City where Hamas Armed Wing Spokesman Abu Obaida was eliminated was rented just a few days earlier.

According to the source's claims, the spokesman's wife and children were in the home in the Rimal neighborhood during the strike.

The source added that Hamas armed operatives closed off the scene following the strike and prevented residents from approaching to recover the bodies.

The Israeli defense establishment followed Abu Obaida for several months, and only after collecting sufficient intelligence did it decide to strike.

IAF jets launched a precise missile at the second and third floors of the building in an operation that was overseen by the Shin Bet's special operations command center in central Israel.