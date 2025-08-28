Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Wednesday issued a stark warning regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued defiance on the nuclear front, calling on the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) to immediately reinstate “snapback” sanctions.

In a strongly worded statement, Pahlavi declared, “The Islamic Republic’s nuclear extortion has held the world hostage for decades. The time to give the foremost state sponsor of terrorism the benefit of the doubt has passed and the moment to finally hold it accountable is now.”

The statement comes amid reports that Tehran is using ongoing negotiations with the E3 to stall and sow confusion, allegedly in a bid to buy time to further its nuclear ambitions. Despite renewed diplomatic overtures, Pahlavi noted the regime has refused to halt uranium enrichment and continues to obstruct international inspections.

More troubling, according to Pahlavi, are indications that the Islamic Republic may be seeking to circumvent global oversight entirely. “More disturbing are the whispers of the Islamic Republic seeking to bypass the international community and explore the procurement of nuclear weapons from foreign suppliers,” he warned.

Pahlavi emphasized that the regime’s behavior is consistent with its longstanding record of supporting terrorism. “The Islamic Republic is, once again, signaling to the world that terrorism is in its DNA and it is simply incompatible with the free world,” he said. “Expecting the regime to change its malign behavior is not only a waste of time, but presents an unacceptable threat to the E3 and all peace-loving nations.”