Britain, France, and Germany are expected to initiate the process of reimposing UN sanctions on Iran as early as Thursday, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources. The move comes amid concerns that Tehran has failed to offer sufficient assurances regarding its nuclear programme.

The three nations, collectively known as the E3, met with Iranian officials on Tuesday in a final diplomatic effort before losing their window to reinstate sanctions under the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord.

According to European and Western diplomats cited by Reuters, Iran did not provide tangible commitments during the discussions, prompting the E3 to begin the "snapback" procedure. The UN mechanism allows for sanctions to be restored if Iran is found to be in violation of the deal.

The process, once triggered, sets in motion a 30-day countdown to the reimposition of sanctions affecting Iran's financial, energy, and defense sectors. A German foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that triggering the snapback remains under consideration.

At the same time, Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited a senior European official, who told him that "it would take a diplomatic miracle" for the sanctions not to be restored. The official added that Iran has been "in clear violation of its obligations under the JCPOA for years, with no concrete steps taken to remedy that situation.“

Tehran, for its part, has warned of a "harsh response" should sanctions be reinstated. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that inspectors had returned to Iran for the first time since June, although no agreement has been reached on the extent of their access.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told lawmakers that discussions with the IAEA are ongoing, but full cooperation has yet to be restored. The E3 has reportedly offered to delay the snapback for up to six months if Iran agrees to resume full inspections and engage in talks with the United States.

One diplomat noted that real negotiations are expected to begin only after the formal letter is submitted to the UN Security Council. Another source indicated Iran may be willing to resume talks with Washington, but only if the US guarantees no military strikes during negotiations.