A 21-year-old man with German-Iranian citizenship has been charged in Germany with allegedly targeting dozens of children and teenagers online over several years, encouraging them to harm themselves and, in some cases, to take their own lives. The charges relate to actions said to have taken place between 2021 and 2023.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect, identified as Shehriar J. under German privacy regulations, contacted more than 30 minors, most of them between the ages of 11 and 15. Using the online alias “the White Tiger," he is accused of hiding his true identity while building relationships with the young victims.

According to the indictment, once trust was established, he pressured the minors to engage in self-harm. In several instances, he allegedly urged them to livestream the acts online. Prosecutors say that some of the children suffered serious injuries while broadcasting themselves in real time.

One case cited in the indictment dates to January 2022, when Shehriar J. is accused of persuading a 13-year-old transgender boy from Seattle in the United States to end his life while streaming the act online.

Authorities further allege that the accused was involved in an international online network known as “764," which is said to target children and young people and encourage self-harm. He faces one charge of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

His lawyer, Christian Yuksel, has denied the allegations, stating that they are “baseless accusations and fabrications."