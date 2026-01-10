Many Israelis on Saturday afternoon received a message from abroad, stating in English, “We are coming, look at the sky at midnight."

This message was sent from what appears to be a British phone number.

It is circulated less than a week after a similar message was sent to large numbers of Israelis, telling them they had a last chance to “save themselves." That message included their ID numbers.

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate reported that the messages were received over the past hour and were sent by an unidentified source.

“This is nothing more than an attempt to create public panic," the Directorate said. “Do not be alarmed, do not share, simply continue with your routine. It is important to emphasize: No device or account was breached. This is a mass distribution of a message, similar to spam messages."

The messages are being circulated following claims that the social media accounts of Israeli public figures were hacked. Among those allegedly hacked are Prime Minister’s Office Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.