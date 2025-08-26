Canada on Monday condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in which several journalists were killed.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand said in a statement that “Canada is horrified by the Israeli military’s bombing of the Nasser Hospital in Gaza.”

“The government of Israel has a duty to protect civilians, healthcare workers and journalists. The violence must stop and civilian lives must be protected,” she added.

US President Donald Trump was asked about the IDF strike in Khan Yunis on Monday and acknowledged that he was not aware of the incident at all. "I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it."

Foreign reports earlier in the day claimed that the Israeli airstrike hit the fourth floor of the Gazan hospital, killing at least 15 people. AFP reported that the dead included four journalists and one civil defense member.

The IDF confirmed later that its troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, adding that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered an initial inquiry into the possible deaths of civilians.

"The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such," said a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. "The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops."