Canadian police on Wednesday identified the perpetrator of the deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the province of British Columbia, as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, Reuters reported.

The tragedy, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of nine people, including the shooter, who died by suicide. The initial death toll was reported as 10, but authorities revised it to nine.

Police have not provided a motive for the attack, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in British Columbia, Van Rootselaar had a history of mental health issues and had been previously apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Act for assessment. She had also attended the school but dropped out four years ago. McDonald added that police had responded to the Van Rootselaar residence on multiple occasions over the years to address mental health concerns related to the suspect.

Van Rootselaar reportedly first killed her mother, 39, and her 11-year-old stepbrother at the family home before proceeding to the local school. There, she shot a 39-year-old teacher and five students - three 12-year-old girls and two boys, ages 12 and 13. Authorities recovered a long gun and a modified handgun at the scene.

Two victims remain in critical condition in the hospital. RCMP have indicated that they believe Van Rootselaar acted alone, though it is too early to speculate on a motive.

McDonald confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that any individuals were specifically targeted in the shooting.

This attack ranks among the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history, with gun violence being far less frequent in the country compared to the United States. While Canada has strict gun laws, citizens can own firearms if they are licensed. McDonald revealed that firearms had been seized from the Van Rootselaar household two years ago but were returned after a successful appeal. Although Van Rootselaar held a firearms license at one point, it expired in 2024.