U.S. President Donald Trump again said that fewer than 20 Israeli hostages remain alive in Gaza and that they must be returned immediately.

"We have to end it. I got all the hostages out. I'm the one that got them all out through my people and through me. And now we are left with probably less than 20 because one or two are gone," he declared during a press conference today.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Directorate announced that the earlier statement by the Directorate’s Coordinator to the hostages’ families remains valid despite the remarks made by the US President. "According to the information currently held by Israel, 20 of the hostages in Gaza are still alive."

Trump was also asked about the strike by the IDF on the hospital in Khan Yunis and acknowledged that he was not aware of the incident at all. "I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it."