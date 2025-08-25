IDF forces struck the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Monday morning after identifying a threat emanating from the site. According to Palestinian Arab reports, at least 20 people were killed, including five journalists.

According to Gazan sources, among the journalists who were killed was Hussam Al-Masri, who worked for the Reuters news agency; Maryam Abu Daqqa, who worked for the Associated Press; Mohammad Salah, from Al Jazeera; and Moaz Abu Taha, who was employed by NBC.

An IDF spokesperson announced in the afternoon that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered an immediate preliminary investigation.

The statement read: “Earlier today, IDF troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such. The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops.”

Security officials clarified that the strike was not carried out from the air, but rather by a ground-fired missile or naval fire, at the request of the 36th Division operating in the area. The IDF emphasized that the identified threat originated from within the hospital grounds.

A security source told the media that a camera had been placed on the hospital roof to film Israeli forces and was being used by Hamas: “The forces received approval to remove the camera with a drone. Instead, two tank shells were fired — one at the camera, and another at the rescue teams there.”

In December, the IDF struck Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, after it became clear that Hamas was once again using the hospital as a command center. Prior to the strike, the IDF evacuated hospital patients and personnel. Over the course of the operation, 240 terrorists were apprehended.