US Secret Service officials reported on Sunday that an armed individual was shot and killed after breaching the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

President Trump, who frequently spends weekends at the property, was at the White House at the time of the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public. The Secret Service stated that the man was seen near the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago grounds at around 1:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. Israel time), carrying what appeared to be a shotgun along with a fuel container.

According to the agency, Secret Service personnel, together with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, opened fire, resulting in the suspect’s death.