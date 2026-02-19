World leaders convened Thursday in Washington, D.C., for the inaugural session of the Board Of Peace, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Alongside heads of state and senior officials, the gathering also included an influential figure not from any government: FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who drew attention by attending the meeting wearing a hat emblazoned with “USA."

Infantino is no stranger to such forums. He previously took part in a peace conference held in Sharm el-Sheikh in October 2025, underscoring FIFA’s growing presence in international diplomatic initiatives.

During the meeting, Trump highlighted Infantino’s participation and announced that FIFA would play a role in the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. According to the president, the organization plans to raise $75 million for soccer-related projects as part of broader rebuilding efforts.

Trump added that FIFA’s involvement would go beyond fundraising. He said the organization intends to help construct soccer pitches, assist in rebranding the area, and bring prominent international soccer stars to Gaza, framing sport as a tool for renewal and engagement.

The remarks also recalled a high-profile encounter last November, when Trump hosted Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House. With the next FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, the administration portrayed the collaboration between Washington and the global soccer body as taking on added significance.