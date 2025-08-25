תיעוד האלימות באדיבות דובר צה"ל

The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Monday morning published graphic footage of Hamas terrorists abusing Gazan civilians.

In a post on X, COGAT noted that the footage is "from the last few days" and "shows Hamas gunmen abusing and shooting at residents in Gaza."

"This is Hamas," COGAT stressed.

Major General Ghassan Alian, head of COGAT, commented: "Hamas embodies the essence of evil. The shocking footage illustrates how Hamas oppresses the population, abuses civilians, and uses unrestrained violence against people in order to maintain its bloody rule and consolidate its power. Hamas once again proves that it does not represent the residents of Gaza - it rules over them with force, fear, and cruelty."

Earlier this year, the IDF and COGAT revealed recordings in which Gazan residents testified to an officer from Gaza’s District Coordination and Liaison about Hamas’ attempts to obstruct the distribution of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The residents testify that the Hamas terrorist organization is taking various actions to prevent Gazans from receiving humanitarian aid, including firing at IDF troops near distribution points and spreading false claims about mass casualties near those areas.

"The people who fired were Hamas terrorists. They don’t want the people to receive aid, they want to foil the plan so that the aid will go to them, allowing them to steal it. They've gone completely bankrupt," one resident is heard saying.

"Hamas is a brutal and murderous terrorist organization who are starving the residents of Gaza," the IDF stated.

"It is doing everything in its power to sabotage the successful distribution of food in the Gaza Strip," it added.