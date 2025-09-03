IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the discourse against Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Ghassan Alian.

In a statement, Zamir stressed that he "strongly condemns the offensive discourse directed against COGAT, in general and in particular against the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian."

He added, "Remarks referring to the Major General’s ethnic background are unacceptable and have no place in the State of Israel’s public discourse."

"The Chief of the General Staff has full confidence in and appreciation for Major General Alian. He is an outstanding combat officer who has served for decades with the utmost dedication to the security of the State of Israel, its citizens, and its residents, while risking his life. His contribution to the State, and in particular to strengthening the bond with the Druze community, is both unique and profound.

"The attempt to cast doubt on those in the COGAT Unit, whose contribution to the State of Israel is of great significance and constitutes an important pillar of its security and civil activity, is utterly unacceptable, and the IDF rejects it outright."