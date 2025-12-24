During the night the Civil Administration received a report about a young Jewish woman seen wandering with a small child in the Bethlehem area in the Etzion Brigade, endangering their lives.

Upon receiving the report, coordination and liaison officers in Bethlehem acted to provide immediate protection to the Israeli woman and, at the same time, handed them over to IDF forces.

A preliminary inquiry indicates that the Israeli woman intentionally entered the city. The case was handed over to the police for further handling.

Last night IDF forces were scrambled to the village of Khusan in the Etzion Brigade following a report that two Israeli civilians had accidentally driven into the village with their vehicle.

After searches by IDF forces in the area, they located the civilians and safely extracted them from the village.

Earlier, an Israeli woman entered the Palestinian village of Ni'lin, called security forces, reported she was in distress and hung up. Security forces were scrambled to the scene, located her and she was rescued safely. The police also became involved because the Israeli had entered the village of her own accord.