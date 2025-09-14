The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) revealed on Sunday that senior Hamas officials and senior officials from Gaza City recently sent requests to the mechanism operated by Israel that allows Gazans to exit via Jordan to a third country.

According to COGAT, over the past few weeks, several requests were received from senior officials, some of whom even asked to leave the Gaza Strip themselves, but Israel refused those requests.

While Hamas calls the residents of Gaza City NOT to move south, its operatives fear for their own lives and are seeking to leave the Gaza Strip. They are using residents of northern Gaza as human shields while looking out for their own interests.

Among those to ask to leave the strip were Mohammed Al-Madhoon, a Minister in the Hamas government; the family of Ismail Al-Ashqar, the Head of the Hamas Foreign and Security Committee; and the family of Alaa Al-Din Al-Batta, the Head of a Hamas government committee.

COGAT revealed that two weeks ago, Gaza City Council member Anwar Atallah fled the Gaza Strip together with his family through the mechanism operated by Israel that allows Gazans to exit via Jordan to a third country.

