In an irregular move, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir have decided to appoint retired District Commander Yoram Halevy to the position of Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The decision was made after the Defense Minister conducted interviews with several candidates and examined the various options.

Halevy, who has served in various senior positions in the Israel Police over the years, including Commander of the Yamam Police, Commander of Lahav 433, Commander of the Border Police in the Southern District and Jerusalem District.

As part of the appointment, Halevy will receive the rank of Major General. In a statement, the Minister of Defense said that "the fact that he has gained extensive experience in the security and Palestinian fields makes him the most suitable candidate to fill the position."

Halevy holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Education. His son, Chief Inspector Yitev Lev Halevy, who served as a combat soldier and officer in the Yamam unit, fell during operational activity in the “Swords of Iron” war.

Defense Minister Israel Katz praised Halevy for his extensive experience in the key positions he held in the Israel Police, noting: "Yoram Halevy has extensive experience from the wide range of positions he fulfilled with great distinction in the Israel Police, including as Commander of the Jerusalem District, and is well acquainted with Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Palestinian issue, and I am convinced that he will fulfill his role in the best way possible."