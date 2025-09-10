The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghasan Alyan, today (Wednesday) posted on the Arabic Facebook page of the "Al-Munask" unit, showing footage of empty areas in southern Gaza designated for shelters and tents for citizens.

Alyan's post is a response to a false campaign led by the Hamas terrorist organization, which urges citizens to remain in northern Gaza and avoid evacuating to the humanitarian areas.

Alyan stated: "In recent days, the Hamas terror organization has been running a false campaign designed to prevent you, the residents of Gaza, from moving south from the northern part of the Strip for your protection and security. To dispel the cloud of lies, the truth must be made clear."

He continued: "Contrary to Hamas's claims, there are numerous vacant areas in the humanitarian zone for the placement of tents. Do not fall for Hamas's lies, as it seeks to use you as human shields for its murderous objectives. Hamas is endangering you and harming your families. You must know the truth and follow the evacuation orders. These are life-saving instructions."