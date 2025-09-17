The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Unit addressed a recent post that revealed attempts by senior Hamas officials to leave the Gaza Strip via the Israeli mechanism that is meant for residents who wish to leave for a third country.

Al-Munaseq, the unit's Arabic language, published screenshots of comments by Gazans who expressed annoyance with the Hamas leadership and their desire to leave the Gaza Strip.

One wrote: "Leave them (Hamas officials) in the Strip, we want to leave. We don't want Gaza, we are fed up." Another asked: "Can I submit a request and give up on the entire Gaza? How does it work?" A third wrote: "Get us out of Gaza and do what you want with it."

According to COGAT, 550 residents of the Gaza Strip left on Wednesday for different countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Britain, Belgium, Romania, and other EU countries. The majority of those leaving are ill and their companions.

So far, more than 5,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have left via the Allenby Bridge crossing or Ramon Airport.

COGAT addressed Gazans in the post, stating: "We hear you and we know that there are some of you who want to leave the Gaza Strip, and you have written to us about it in the comments and private messages on the "Al-Manseq" page as well. For example, after we posted earlier this week about top Hamas leaders fleeing the sector and using you as human shields, many of you wrote and expressed in the comments your desire to leave the sector.

"We would like to make it clear that many embassies around the world call you by your name and ask to welcome you in their countries. We are not restricting exits and will continue to coordinate additional departures at the request of embassies. Departures will be carried out upon receiving an order from the embassy of the future country."