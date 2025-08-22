הרמטכ״ל בסיור בגזרת יהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

Following a joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Israel Police in the Samaria and Judea District, and after conducting precise searches near the scene of the attack, the terrorist responsible for Thursday’s shooting attack in the Binyamin region was apprehended.

The terrorist, in his thirties, is from the area of Al Mughayyir. During questioning by the Shin Bet, he provided information linking him to the attack.

Additionally, during searches at the scene, a gun, likely used by the terrorist during the attack, was found.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit noted that IDF soldiers continue to operate against incitement, criminal activity, and hostile terrorist actions.

It further stated that the terrorist’s interrogation is ongoing.

