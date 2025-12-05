More than one thousand American leaders and influencers are touring the ancient site of Shiloh in the Binyamin region today (Friday), in what is being described as the flagship event of the largest public-diplomacy mission in Israel’s history.

Dozens of buses streamed into the area, where participants prayed for the State of Israel and expressed solidarity and support.

According to the Binyamin Regional Council, the event-initiated by Dr. Mike Evans and the Friends of Zion organization in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Binyamin Regional Council-constitutes an unprecedented display of strength and reinforces Judea and Samaria’s status as a global center for visiting leaders and supporters of Israel.

מייק אוונס עם ראש המועצה ישראל גנץ צילום: דוברות המועצה האזורית בנימין

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, spoke yesterday (Thursday) with Arutz Sheva about the delegation’s visit. “The members of the delegation are coming to say: we recognize your historical right. We came to strengthen Binyamin specifically and Judea and Samaria as a whole. This is a significant, historic milestone in public diplomacy,” he said.

Ganz added: “I’ve seen many times that when the State of Israel tries to rely on strategic or security arguments, there is always some counter-argument. But one thing has no substitute-when we explain to people why we are here. That is the strongest argument. When the world sees it and understands what we’re doing here, everything becomes clear.”