Thanks to a civilian's vigilance, a deadly terror attack was prevented on Tuesday morning near the town of Ateret in the Binyamin region.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., the civilian called the Binyamin Council's emergency hotline to report a suspicious individual walking along Route 465 with a backpack.

The call center passed the report on to the IDF, and in the meantime, the Ateret security control room tracked the suspect using security cameras.

Troops from the Paratroopers Brigade were called to the scene, and while inspecting the suspect, he drew a knife, stabbed two soldiers, and was shot dead.

Two soldiers around the age of 20 were lightly wounded. Magen David Adom teams who were called to the scene provided preliminary care and evacuated them to the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital.