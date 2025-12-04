More than a thousand pastors from the US are expected to arrive in Ancient Shiloh on Friday, in what is being described as the largest advocacy delegation ever to visit the site. The visit is part of a week-long tour organized by the Friends of Zion organization's Dr. Mike Evans in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, told Arutz Sheva that the event is poised to "make history," noting that the group will be "the biggest delegation to come to Shiloh." He added that the visiting pastors "understand the importance of Shiloh as a holy place" and recognize its significance "not only for Binyamin and Judea and Samaria, but for the entire world."

Ganz emphasized that many of the visitors recognize the deep historical roots of the people of Israel in Ancient Shiloh. "They recognize our roots here in Ancient Shiloh. They recognize the importance of Shiloh for the people of Israel," he said. "They know this was the first capital of the people of Israel 3,000 years ago."

He contrasted this understanding with those who challenge the Jewish presence in the region. "We hear people who claim, 'What are they doing in Judea and Samaria? It’s not their land,'" Ganz said. According to him, the delegation will help convey the message that "Jews belong in Judea" and that the people living in Judea and Samaria "are the ones who must develop" the area.

Ganz also highlighted the significance of the Foreign Ministry's role in bringing the delegation. "The Foreign Ministry is involved in arranging and promoting this delegation," he said, calling it "a very important change" and thanking Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar for advancing the effort. "They must place Judea and Samaria at the forefront of Israel's message to the world. This is our root. Most of the biblical stories happened here in Judea and Samaria."

On the influence of the Christian leaders visiting the region, Ganz noted that each participant brings substantial reach. "For me, they are significant influencers. Each of them has his own community," he said. Their willingness to say, "We came, we saw," he added, will "strengthen the situation of the State of Israel."

The delegation has already visited the Nova site, the Western Wall, and Mount Herzl. Their gathering in Ancient Shiloh will include a tour of the site, educational activities, and a mass prayer for Israel.