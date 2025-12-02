A terrorist stabbed two individuals on Tuesday morning at a spring outside the town of Ateret in the Binyamin region. The two victims suffered minor wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the regional defense system detected a suspicious Palestinian Arab, and at the same time, an additional report was received about the suspect from the east. Troops from the Paratroopers Brigade dispatched to the scene located the attacker, and during an initial inspection, he began stabbing. The soldiers responded with gunfire, and he was killed.

Magen David medical teams that arrived at the scene tended to the wounded.

The IDF stated: "A short while ago, following a report that was received regarding a suspect near Ateret, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area. While confronting the suspect, he began to stab the soldiers, who responded with fire and eliminated him. Further details are under review. Additional forces were dispatched to the scene."

The attack comes hours after a terrorist rammed a soldier at the Judea Junction near Hebron, lightly wounding her. Earlier in the morning, troops from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade located the terrorist in his car. The terrorist attempted to flee while endangering the forces, who responded with live fire and eliminated him.

Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday that in the two years since the first hostage deal, and less than two months after the third, about 40 terrorists released to the Judea and Samaria or Jerusalem have been arrested or killed, out of roughly 700 who were freed to those areas.

According to the report, the real number of those who returned to terrorism is higher, but some have not yet been apprehended. The figures refer only to the Judea and Samaria or Jerusalem and do not include hundreds who were released to Gaza or exiled elsewhere. Dozens of them are also believed to have resumed terrorist activity, and the Shin Bet estimates that many more may return if they have not already.