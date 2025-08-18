פינוי החסימה במנהרת כביש 16 ליד גבעת מרדכי דוברות המשטרה

The Hostages' Families Forum announced on Monday that it will hold another nationwide day of disruptions this coming Sunday under the banner: “Israel Stops Again.”

According to the Forum, the initiative follows what it described as widespread participation in last Sunday's “Israel On Hold” events, which it claims drew 2.5 million participants across the country.

Next Sunday's planned activities will occur throughout the day, culminating in a central evening event in Tel Aviv.

The schedule includes vehicle convoys from across Israel beginning at 4:00 p.m., a march through Tel Aviv toward Hostages Square at 7:00 p.m., and the main event at Hostages Square at 8 p.m.

Hundreds of thousands at Hostages Square Yair Palti

Additional actions are expected later in the week, with further details to be announced.

The Hostages' Families Headquarters sharply criticized the government's handling of negotiations for the release of hostages. "For 22 months, the State of Israel has failed to bring back the 50 hostages. The negotiation team was recalled to Israel for 'consultations' and has not returned to the table since. The Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, returned zero hostages during the six months he has been in office, and the Prime Minister attacks the hostages’ families."

This past Sunday's events included protest strikes by several companies and individual workers, as well as demonstrations by a few thousand protesters at various locations across the country. Some of the demonstrations turned violent, with protesters blocking roads and clashing with police officers.

The day culminated with a rally at Hostage's Square in Tel Aviv, which, according to organizers, was attended by over 400,000 demonstrators.

While some of the hostages' family members supported the day's strikes and demonstrations, others opposed. Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, who was abducted on October 7th and later killed by friendly fire, stated: "Shutting down the economy, when life is already far from normal, is, in my opinion, a mistake. Everyone wants the hostages to come home. But when some strike and others do not, people begin to feel judged—as though not striking means they do not care. There is no one in Israel who does not care. Every family has contributed—whether with money, with volunteering, or with the lives of their children.”

She warned that the initiative could serve the interests of Hamas rather than the hostages. “Hamas is watching and learning. They see that they are succeeding in shutting down Israel’s economy. How convenient for them that we are doing this for them,” Haim wrote."

Avishai, the father of hostage Evyatar David, voiced strong criticism of the demonstrations, claiming that their true aim was to topple the government. "There is a movement that hitched a ride on the backs of the hostages' families. I say this with regret; it's very hard for me. There are some things the forum did that were amazing, but every once in a while, the flame against the government and Netanyahu rises. There is a negative force that isn't letting up, that won't miss an opportunity to oppose the government and topple Netanyahu," he stated.

He was also enraged by the use of a photo showing his son in captivity to promote the strike: "We saw the picture on the flyers promoting the strike; the strike is so wrong, I don't know who it helps. It horrified us that they used a picture of my son, as he looked burned by fire, and exploited it for political propaganda. It's upsetting and weakening. It's difficult for me; the cynicism and hypocrisy are so intense."