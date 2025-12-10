קמפיין בטיימס סקוור: "לא שוכחים לרגע אחד את רן גואילי" הקונסוליה הישראלית בניו יורק

The Israeli Consulate in New York, headed by Consul General Ofir Akunis, on Tuesday launched a public awareness campaign in Times Square calling for the release of Ran Gvili, the last deceased hostage still held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Akunis stated, “We do not forget Ran Gvili, a hero of Israel, for a single moment. Though wounded in his shoulder, Rani went out to defend and repel the Hamas monsters who invaded Israel on October 7. Israel demands that Hamas fully implement Stage A before moving on to Stage B of President Trump’s plan.”

The campaign is part of an ongoing public diplomacy effort led by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, in coordination with the Israeli Consulate in New York, aimed at raising awareness and increasing international pressure for the return of Gvili’s body from Hamas captivity.