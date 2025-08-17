תיעוד: איילון דרום נחסם באזור מחלף ארלוזרוב צילום: דנור אהרון

The police reported on Sunday that they have so far arrested 32 individuals suspected of disturbing the peace at country-wide demonstrations as part of the "Day of Disruption," led by the Hostages' Families Forum, anti-government, and anti-war groups, calling for a halt to daily life and the economy to pressure the government into securing the release of hostages and ending the ongoing war.

The police also noted that all roads closed due to demonstrations in Jerusalem have reopened, and traffic is flowing.

"Since the morning, Jerusalem District Police and Border Police officers have been working to restore order due to demonstrations at several intersections in the capital on Begin Boulevard and Route 16, which included riots while blocking the roads, and several clashes between protesters and officers have occurred," the police stated, adding, "During these clashes, the police arrested seven rioters and they were taken for questioning at the police station."

Earlier in the day, a truck drove through a large group of protesters at the Kaplan-Leonardo Da Vinci intersection in Tel Aviv. The protesters attempted to stop the truck, and the driver tried to clear the way and argued with them. Protesters also blocked Route 4 in both directions and burned tires at the Em Hamoshavot Junction between Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak.

A short time after the police declared the protest at the Route 16 tunnel entrance to Jerusalem an illegal assembly, a water cannon was deployed. The police attempted to disperse the protesters who sat on the floor and held on to each other. Later, the protesters left the entrance tunnel and blocked the exit tunnel instead.

פינוי החסימה במנהרת כביש 16 ליד גבעת מרדכי דוברות המשטרה

The police updated that "dozens of participants began to riot while blocking the Route 16 tunnel and clashing with officers. So far, the police have arrested seven suspects."Israel Railways reported a significant easing of congestion at stations, stating that “no crowding is observed at this hour,” after morning delays caused by road blockages amid protests across the country and a temporary crash of the railway’s website, which was later fixed.

Meanwhile, data from Sheba, the company that manages and develops the national debit card payment system, indicate that the strike had only a minor effect on business activity in the economy.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., total expenditures recorded through Sheba’s systems amounted to 584.26 million shekels, representing a 5.1% decrease compared to the same hours last Sunday, August 10, 2025, when expenditures totaled 615.87 million shekels.