Hundreds of thousands at Hostages Square Yair Palti

Thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday night to call for the end of the war and the release of the remaining hostages from Hamas captivity.

At the time of publication, the Hostages’ Families Forum, which organized the rally, reported that over 400,000 attended the demonstration.

Dozens of family members of hostages took the stage during the demonstration, raising their voices in emotional pleas for the immediate return of their loved ones.

Ofir Braslavski, father of Rom Braslavski, spoke through tears: “Two weeks ago, we received a sign of life from our Rom—a sign that shattered our lives here. Rom is starving, tortured, and terrified with mortal fear. Jews are underweight, dying, crying for help. My Rom has no time. The hostages—the living and the dead—have no time. Stop the war! Stop the abandonment! Because my country, my beloved State of Israel, is a country built on shared destiny, on mutual responsibility, and most importantly, we are a country that sanctifies life! That leaves no one behind!”

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker, shared: "I'm burning with longing. My heart is completely burning for my Matan. We and an entire nation are making noise for you, for all the hostages! Your quiet gaze at the end of the video follows me as I toss and turn in bed at night. I imagine you looking into my eyes. And it hurts me, burns in my soul with longing. We rose on October 7th to save the country, and we're rising now to save the hostages and soldiers. We demand a comprehensive and immediate deal and an end to the war. We demand what we deserve—our children. And we'll keep demanding until we get them!"

Lishay Miran-Lavi, wife of Omri Miran, called for urgent international action: “Every action today is a lifeline—for the hostages, for the families, for our people—and for a deal that ends this war and brings all 50 hostages home. President Trump, the Israeli public wants them home. The world wants them home. Please make it happen. Seal the deal.”

Elad Or, brother of the late Dror Or, who was murdered in Kibbutz Be'eri, emphasized the national mobilization: “Three of my nephews—Alma, Noam, and Liam Or—were released in the 2023 deal. Israeli citizens rose with us this morning and proved this is not just another day. The widespread popular strike swept the streets and hearts and brought the truth to light: Israelis want the hostages home. Israelis oppose the plan to occupy Gaza and are disgusted by the abandonment and killing. The costs of the Gaza war for Israeli society and for the people of Gaza have become unbearable. Enough already!”

Nadav Rudaeff, son of Lior Rudaeff, one of the hostages held in Gaza, expressed the urgency of rescue: “Dad fell on the morning of October 7th—a hero who went out to defend his home, family, and kibbutz—and was taken as loot by the cursed terrorists. His body was kidnapped to Gaza, and he's still there with 49 other hostages. But I say this with great heartache and paralyzing understanding: what's most urgent is getting the hostages who have survived out of the hell of Gaza. Their time is running out.”

Hana Cohen, aunt of Inbar Hayman, appealed for dignity in death: “You were our whole world, and you remain so even after you were murdered. We need you home, with us—so we can cry and light a candle in your memory. Your mother is waiting to hug the coffin where you'll rest in peace. Your parents won't get to walk you to the wedding canopy; they only ask to walk you to eternal rest. I appeal from here to the government of Israel: Inbar is a third-generation Holocaust survivor. Her great-grandfather is buried in a mass grave in Romania—and his great-granddaughter is buried in Gaza. Does this sound logical? Save our girl and all the hostages.”

Macabit Mayer, aunt of Gali and Ziv Berman, reflected on the national solidarity: “Since the early morning hours, we've been receiving videos from all corners of the country, of actions by people who care. This is what ‘all Israel are brothers’ means—millions of people who see Gali and Ziv as their brothers, and likewise the other forty-eight hostages. I hope Gali and Ziv see these pictures there in the depths of the tunnels. Pictures of a people who don't give up on them. How much strength this can give them there, to survive another day, another hour, another minute.”

Before the rally began, organizers constructed an artificial mound of ash on the stage. According to the organizers, the display carries a powerful message: "Delaying their return means sacrificing our loved ones and facing terrible destruction. Don’t let them turn to ash. The people of Israel swear: Never again!"

The mound of ash at the protest Paulina Patimer

The rally comes at the end of what the Hostages' Families Forum called the "Day of Standstill," which included protest strikes by several companies and individual workers and nationwide demonstrations. Some demonstrations turned violent, with protesters blocking roads and clashing with police officers.

While some of the hostages' family members supported the day's strikes and demonstrations, others opposed. Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, who was abducted on October 7th and later killed by friendly fire, stated: "Shutting down the economy, when life is already far from normal, is, in my opinion, a mistake. Everyone wants the hostages to come home. But when some strike and others do not, people begin to feel judged—as though not striking means they do not care. There is no one in Israel who does not care. Every family has contributed—whether with money, with volunteering, or with the lives of their children.”

She warned that the initiative could serve the interests of Hamas rather than the hostages. “Hamas is watching and learning. They see that they are succeeding in shutting down Israel’s economy. How convenient for them that we are doing this for them,” Haim wrote."

Avishai, the father of hostage Evyatar David, voiced strong criticism of the demonstrations, claiming that their true aim was to topple the government. "There is a movement that hitched a ride on the backs of the hostages' families. I say this with regret; it's very hard for me. There are some things the forum did that were amazing, but every once in a while, the flame against the government and Netanyahu rises. There is a negative force that isn't letting up, that won't miss an opportunity to oppose the government and topple Netanyahu," he stated.

He was also enraged by the use of a photo showing his son in captivity to promote the strike: "We saw the picture on the flyers promoting the strike; the strike is so wrong, I don't know who it helps. It horrified us that they used a picture of my son, as he looked burned by fire, and exploited it for political propaganda. It's upsetting and weakening. It's difficult for me; the cynicism and hypocrisy are so intense."

Avishai's remarks echo those of other families of hostages, who have expressed frustration over the way their pain is being used in internal political battles.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the demonstrations are strengthening Hamas. “Those who are calling today for an end to the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’ position and delaying the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will repeat themselves and that we will have to fight an endless war,” Netanyahu stated.