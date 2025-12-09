תיעוד מצמרר: שישה חטופים מדליקים נרות חנוכה - בשבי באדיבות קשת 12

New footage set to be revealed this Thursday on the investigative program “Uvda” on Keshet 12 will offer a rare glimpse into the lives of six hostages held by Hamas during the war.

The recordings document six hostages who were later murdered by Hamas terrorists: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi, and Carmel Gat.

They were filmed for many hours, and the footage - captured inside a Hamas captivity tunnel - will be released to the public for the first time.