Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has decided to revoke the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.
The decision was conveyed earlier Monday to the Australian ambassador in Israel.
In addition, the Foreign Minister instructed Israel’s embassy in Canberra to carefully review all official Australian visa requests for entry into Israel.
The move follows Australia’s decision to recognize a “Palestinian state,” as well as its unjustified refusal to grant entry visas to several Israeli officials, most recently by revoking the visa granted to MK Simcha Rothman, who heads the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.
Sa'ar slammed, “At a time when antisemitism in Australia is running rampant, including violent incidents against Jews and Jewish institutions, the Australian government has specifically chosen to inflame the situation further by means of false claims, as if visits by Israeli officials would disrupt public order and harm Australia’s Muslim population.”
Earlier this year, Australia’s federal government revoked the visa of Israeli-American tech entrepreneur and public speaker Hillel Fuld, citing concerns over social media posts it claimed may pose a threat to public order.
Fuld, whose brother Ari was murdered in a 2018 Palestinian terror attack near the Gush Etzion junction, was scheduled to address events in Sydney and Melbourne organized by Magen David Adom Australia, but was informed of the cancellation while abroad. His visit was part of a global tour raising funds for emergency medical infrastructure in Israel.
In November 2024, former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was refused entry to Australia. The reason given for the refusal was Shaked's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state. In a response to her request for a visa, Shaked was informed that her entry may hurt the feelings of a different group in the country.
Shaked had been scheduled to attend an AIJAC conference between Israel and Australia.
"The decision by Australia's government to prevent my entry into its territory for the purpose of participating in a strategic dialogue between the countries is clear testimony to its hypocrisy and its hostile attitude towards Israel. [It is] a government which claims to be democratic but acts to silence voices which oppose its extremist pro-Palestinian agenda," she said at the time.