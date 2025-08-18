Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has decided to revoke the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

The decision was conveyed earlier Monday to the Australian ambassador in Israel.

In addition, the Foreign Minister instructed Israel’s embassy in Canberra to carefully review all official Australian visa requests for entry into Israel.

The move follows Australia’s decision to recognize a “Palestinian state,” as well as its unjustified refusal to grant entry visas to several Israeli officials, most recently by revoking the visa granted to MK Simcha Rothman, who heads the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Sa'ar slammed, “At a time when antisemitism in Australia is running rampant, including violent incidents against Jews and Jewish institutions, the Australian government has specifically chosen to inflame the situation further by means of false claims, as if visits by Israeli officials would disrupt public order and harm Australia’s Muslim population.”