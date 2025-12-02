Australian actor Guy Pearce has issued a public apology after acknowledging that he reposted online material containing inaccurate claims about Israelis and the ongoing conflict involving Palestinian terror groups. In comments provided to Jewish News, Pearce explained that his intention had been to show support for Palestinians, but he later realized that some of the content he amplified included misinformation. He said he was "deeply sorry" for the impact of these posts and stressed that he had not intended to mislead or cause distress.

Pearce emphasized that circulating unreliable material online can lead to confusion and amplify harmful narratives, noting that he now recognizes the responsibility that comes with sharing political or sensitive content. He pledged to make a stronger effort to verify information in the future and to avoid reposting claims without first ensuring their accuracy.

In the days that followed, Pearce faced a wave of criticism from commentators and media figures in Australia. Over the weekend, he restated his apology and announced he would be taking a break from social media altogether. He stated that stepping back was a necessary step to prevent any further "hurt," "confusion," or "damage" caused by unintended misinformation.

The uproar stemmed from a post Pearce shared on November 21 in which he accused Israelis of showing disregard for Palestinian life. The tweet, which was later deleted, rapidly drew backlash from the public and media outlets. Additional reports suggested that Pearce had also engaged with extremist material and circulated claims portraying Israel as responsible for various global events, intensifying the criticism directed his way.

Analysts and commentators in Australia denounced the posts, arguing that the actor had amplified harmful narratives. The Campaign Against Antisemitism noted that Pearce had a history of sharing such material and said that his apology, while welcome, must be followed by genuine behavioral change. The organization stated that accountability would ultimately be measured not by statements of regret but by whether Pearce refrains from promoting similar content in the future.