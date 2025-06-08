Australia’s federal government has revoked the visa of Israeli-American tech entrepreneur and public speaker Hillel Fuld, citing concerns over social media posts it claimed may pose a threat to public order.

Fuld, whose brother Ari was murdered in a 2018 Palestinian terror attack near the Gush Etzion junction, was scheduled to address events in Sydney and Melbourne organized by Magen David Adom Australia, but was informed of the cancellation while abroad. His visit was part of a global tour raising funds for emergency medical infrastructure in Israel.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs cited sections 116 and 128 of the Migration Act, which allow for visa revocation on the grounds that a person’s presence may risk the “health, safety or good order” of the Australian community. Officials pointed to a number of online statements by Fuld, including criticism of civilian casualty figures in Gaza and remarks about radical Islam.

In a statement, Magen David Adom Australia described the decision as “deeply disappointing,” stressing that Fuld’s appearances elsewhere had proceeded without incident. “His message is one of resilience, hope, and community support,” the organization said.

Jewish advocacy groups have denounced the move as discriminatory. The Australian Jewish Association accused the government of singling out pro-Israel voices, warning it may deter Jewish visitors concerned over last-minute visa cancellations.

The move has also triggered condemnation from conservative media commentators. Writing in the Herald Sun, columnist Andrew Bolt described the Albanese government as “an enemy of free speech,” arguing the decision was based on selective quotes and political bias.

The controversy has extended beyond Australia’s borders. According to The Australian, a senior US diplomat reportedly raised concerns over the cancellation in a direct appeal to Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, describing Fuld as “a respected figure” invited for a charitable cause.

Fuld himself responded to the decision by saying, “They accuse me of promoting hate and division, yet they are the ones spreading hate by excluding me for speaking the truth.”

This is not the first time the Albanese government has been criticized over its visa policy towards Israeli figures. In 2023, former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was denied entry to Australia over what authorities called “inflammatory” rhetoric.

According to government data, over 2,400 visas have been canceled under section 116 since 2013. Critics argue the provision has increasingly been used to silence controversial figures, rather than address legitimate threats.

Magen David Adom Australia has said it will seek to challenge the decision and remains committed to supporting emergency services in Israel.