US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday mocked the BBC after the British network once again published misleading information on the war in Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF published a rebuttal of claims by the BBC that a Palestinian Arab woman who had been allowed to leave Gaza for medical treatment had died of malnutrition.

The woman, Marah Abu Zohry, arrived in Pisa on an Italian government humanitarian flight on Wednesday night.

On Friday, after undergoing tests and starting treatment, she died of a sudden respiratory crisis and cardiac arrest. Italian news agencies said that she was suffering from severe malnutrition.

In response, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) tweeted: "The facts, which the report did not mention: 20-year-old Marah Zohry suffered from leukemia."

Journalist Melanie Phillips criticized the BBC and wrote on X, “Israel helps evacuate cancer sufferer from Gaza to Italy. She dies there of leukemia. BBC suggests Israel starved her to death. To the BBC, even cancer is Israel’s fault.”

Huckabee shared Phillips’ response and wrote, “Will the BBC retract the story and apologize? Of course. The same day a Baskin Robbins opens a franchise in hell.”

The BBC later added to its article Israel’s explanation that the woman suffered from leukemia.

The BBC has continuously come under fire over its anti-Israel bias, which has reared its head even more since October 7, 2023.

In November of 2023, the corporation published an apology after falsely claiming that IDF troops were targeting medical teams in battles in and around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Before that, the BBC falsely accused Israel of being responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza , which the IDF proved was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket. The network later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate” on the explosion.

Earlier this year, the BBC faced mounting scrutiny for using the son of a senior Hamas official as a narrator in its documentary “Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone.”

Following the criticism, the British broadcaster acknowledged that there were “serious flaws” in the program. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later said he is "concerned" by the documentary.

In another incident several months ago, BBC News presenter Nicky Shiller referred to three hostages who were released by Hamas as “prisoners”, similar to the term used for the terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

His remarks sparked an uproar, leading the network to apologize.