Hamas captivity survivor Romi Gonen on Wednesday reported that she underwent a fourth surgery on her arm following the gunshot wound she sustained during the October 7th attack.

Gonen was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and released from Hamas captivity in January 2025.

In an Instagram story, Gonen shared the difficulties of her prolonged rehabilitation process.

Posting footage from the hospital, she spoke candidly about her daily struggle: "Maybe you see me here with a smile, but upstairs in treatments, I cry and complain, and I'm actually fighting to regain basic motor functions."

Along with the physical and emotional pain of the treatments, Gonen shared small moments of comfort she experienced since returning to Israel: "My biggest comfort is sitting in the sun and remembering that I’m home and I’m safe."

"Grateful that my doctors are like family and, with God’s help, my hand will recover," Gonen concluded.