תיעוד חדש של השייטת מחילוץ פרננדו מרמן ולואיס הר צילום: דובר צה"ל

Exactly two years ago, in a special operation by security forces from Shayetet 13, Luis Herr and Fernando Marman were rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip after 129 days.

The IDF has revealed special footage from the body cameras of Shayetet 13 soldiers, showing moments from the journey towards Israel within the Gaza Strip after the rescue.

In the footage, the forces are heard excitedly speaking on the radio: "Everyone's here, we have two diamonds with us," referring to the two former captives.

The soldiers ask Herr and Marman: "How do you feel? Everything? Alright?" and mention, "We have all the equipment here to treat you and check you."

Later, Luis Herr is heard thanking the soldiers, and one responds, "Thank you." Herr also invites the team to his home with a smile, saying, "Come to Odim, come and I'll make you pizzas." One of the soldiers replies, "We’ll definitely come, but we’ll make you the pizzas."