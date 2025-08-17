בן גביר למחבל מראוון ברגותי: "מי שירצח לנו ילדים, אנחנו נמחק אותו" דוברות

On Saturday night, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir addressed the criticism he faced following his confrontation with mass murderer Marwan Barghouti inside his prison cell.

“I hear the whining from the left - ‘This angers Hamas’ - about the images of Barghouti, the despicable murderer they want as the next ‘Palestinian’ leader. For years, you sold us illusions, telling us that if we appease Hamas, give them money, workers, and allow free movement of goods, they’ll become sweet and harmless.”

Ben Gvir continued, “Those days are over. In the Middle East, results are achieved only through deterrence, not delusions. The era of leisure in Israeli prisons is finished. There’s a boss, and he’s no sucker.”