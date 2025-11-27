National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir accused the Likud party on Wednesday evening, in an interview with Kan 11 News, of being responsible for the rampant crime in southern Israel. “Likud neglected the Negev for 30 years, I will restore governance there,” he said.

His comments came a day after an attempted robbery in the city of Ofakim sparked outrage. Footage from the scene showed masked men armed with clubs smashing the glass doors of a jewelry store in a local shopping center. They fled only thanks to the quick action of employees who activated the alarm and smoke system.

Regarding the case of the Military Advocate General and the leak of the video from the Sde Teiman base, the minister reiterated his claim that incriminating material against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was found on the MAG’s phone.

“There are police officers who have an interest in saying things that are different from what I claim,” Ben Gvir said. “The phone contains evidence against the Attorney General, and I cannot elaborate further. If she wants, let her sue me.”