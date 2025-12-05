A broad budget agreement between the Finance Ministry and the National Security Ministry will lead to improved service conditions for police officers, Israel Prison Service personnel, and firefighters.

Under the agreement, the 'welfare tax' will not apply to police, prison guards, and firefighters. The cost of cancelling the tax-estimated at around 900 million shekels-will be fully absorbed by the Finance Ministry, preventing any reduction in the salaries of security personnel.

In addition, a budget increase of 4.5 billion shekels has been approved for 2026. This addition is expected to support the continued implementation of reforms, strengthen operational readiness, improve infrastructure and equipment, and bolster efforts to combat crime and enhance emergency services.

A significant component of the agreement includes personnel expansion: the National Security Ministry will receive 3,000 new positions for the police, the Prison Service, and other internal security bodies. This addition is intended to improve governance, increase enforcement, and support operational needs in the field. Alongside this, salary increases totalling approximately 1.5 billion shekels will be allocated-funded by the Finance Ministry without reducing the agencies’ operating budgets.

Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the agreement. “This is an important achievement for the national security of the State of Israel and a step that reflects the minister’s deep commitment to strengthening the police, the Prison Service, and the fire services. The new budgets will allow the continuation of the security and governance revolution the minister is leading. We thank Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Finance Minister for recognizing the importance of compensating for the cancellation of the Dukler tax.”