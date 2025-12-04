בן גביר למסתננים בכלא: אני דואג לבנות שלנו צילום: דוברות

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited a prison in the Central District of the Israel Prisons Service, where illegal migrants are being held, after he instructed to add more cells to increase the number of unlawful entrants who are imprisoned.

Ben-Gvir spoke with some of the imprisoned migrants and told them to "return to your countries, if not, you'll be here (in prison)."

He added, "We are adding more room for infiltrators. I think you need to be in prison. In the end, it's our country. First of all, I need to care for the girls and elderly women from the Hatikva Quarter (in southern Tel Aviv).