Canadian Jewish advocacy group the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) on Thursday night welcomed the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) decision to reinstate a film on the October 7 massacre after previously removing it from its lineup.

The film, “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue”, directed by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, chronicles the extraordinary actions of retired Israel Defense Forces General Noam Tibon. On October 7, Tibon risked his life to save his son and his son’s family, who were under siege by Hamas terrorists at their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

In response, CIJA CEO Noah Shack said, "Tens of thousands of Canadians—including civic leaders, elected officials, artists, and people from all backgrounds—spoke out against TIFF’s shameful decision to cave to extremist pressure. Their voices were heard, and TIFF ultimately made the right call.”

"It should never have been a question whether one of our leading cultural institutions would showcase a story of courage and survival. There is an urgent need for accountability to ensure this can never happen again - at TIFF or anywhere else.”

"Now, there’s one more thing Canadians must do: go see The Road Between Us. Let’s make it the most-watched film at TIFF and, eventually, on screens across the country. Everyone needs to see the real cost of unchecked extremism—and the bravery of those who stand in defence of human life and our shared values," he concluded.

B’nai Brith Canada also welcomed the decision and said, “TIFF’s reversal on The Road Between Us is a win for truth, and for every Canadian who believes in free expression over fear and appeasement. This film will now be shown, as it always should have been.”

“But make no mistake: this situation should never have happened in the first place. The harm caused cannot be erased with a press release. TIFF must now publicly account for how this happened and guarantee that such an act of censorship will never be repeated.”

“We thank all who spoke out - community members, political allies, filmmakers, and thousands of Canadians - for making it clear that Canadian voices will not be silenced,” said B’nai Brith Canada’s statement.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said, “While we welcome TIFF’s decision to reinstate The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue to its lineup, the removal of the film should never have happened in the first place.”

”The reinstatement of the film was made possible by the many local, national and international voices - Jewish and non-Jewish - who spoke out and stood in solidarity with filmmaker Barry Avrich and with all those impacted by the atrocities and trauma of October 7. The truth about Hamas’s horrific massacre must be told, and its tellers should never face intimidation or censorship,” it added.

“Much work remains to rebuild trust with the Jewish community and all Canadians, and to restore TIFF’s reputation both here and abroad. TIFF must now demonstrate through its actions that Jewish voices will be respected and protected moving forward and that important truths, however painful, will not be silenced,” concluded FSWC.

The initial cancellation of the film’s screening sparked outrage, with critics accusing TIFF of silencing a vital narrative. TIFF cited the lack of legal clearance for footage filmed by Hamas during the massacre as one of the reasons for its decision to cancel the screening of the documentary.

On Thursday, after backlash from Canadian Jewish organizations , international media and public officials such as Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar , TIFF said it would reinstate the film.

In an official statement, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and filmmaker Avrich said, “Over the past 24 hours, there has been much discussion about TIFF's decision to withdraw its invitation to The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue for this year's festival. Both TIFF and the filmmakers have heard the pain and frustration expressed by the public and we want to address this together.”

“We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal, and programming concerns. We are pleased to share that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue will be an official TIFF selection at the festival this year, where we believe it will contribute to the vital conversations that film is meant to inspire,” they added.

“In this case, TIFF's communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry.”

“Both TIFF and the filmmakers have always been committed to presenting diverse perspectives and a belief in the power of storytelling to spark and encourage dialogue and understanding. We thank our audiences and community for their passion, honesty, and belief in the importance of film. We look forward to announcing more details including the World Premiere date on August 20th,” concluded the statement.