Two leading Canadian Jewish organizations on Wednesday condemned the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for its abrupt decision to cancel the screening of a documentary that highlights a daring rescue mission during the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre in Israel.

The film, “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue”, directed by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, chronicles the extraordinary actions of retired Israel Defense Forces General Noam Tibon. On October 7, Tibon risked his life to save his son and his son’s family, who were under siege by Hamas terrorists at their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

TIFF cited the lack of legal clearance for footage filmed by Hamas during the massacre as one of the reasons for its decision to cancel the screening of the documentary.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) expressed outrage over the decision, accusing TIFF of abandoning its commitment to artistic freedom and dialogue.

“This is an unfathomable and disturbing action by TIFF, and the latest in the ongoing 'cancel culture' campaign in which Jews often find themselves in the crosshairs,” said FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt. “Not only does it violate artistic freedom, it’s an insult to Canada’s Jewish community and to all who suffered unimaginable atrocities and trauma on October 7. From the stories of those murdered and kidnapped, to the grief of the bereaved families, to the pain of survivors and an entire nation still reeling - these experiences deserve to be told and heard. The arts should transcend politics and uphold truth. Instead, TIFF has allowed political bias and intimidation to dictate its programming.”

Levitt also criticized TIFF for failing to uphold its own mandate of fostering empathy and constructive dialogue, saying the festival had “capitulated to extremists determined to silence Jewish voices and experiences.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) echoed the condemnation, warning that TIFF’s decision sets a dangerous precedent.

"It is unconscionable that TIFF is allowing a small mob of extremists—who use intimidation and threats of violence—to dictate what films Canadians can see at the festival,” said CIJA CEO Noah Shack. “This shameful decision sends an unmistakable message: Toronto’s Jewish community, which has long played an integral role at TIFF, is no longer safe or welcome. This should concern all Canadians and marks a stain on the festival’s reputation. TIFF must reverse this decision immediately."

As backlash mounts, both FSWC and CIJA are calling on TIFF to reinstate the film and reaffirm its commitment to artistic integrity and the free exchange of ideas.