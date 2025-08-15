A controversial decision by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to pull a film depicting the October 7 Hamas massacre in southern Israel has been reversed following a wave of international condemnation and intense negotiations, the Toronto Sun reported.

The film, “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue”, directed by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, chronicles the extraordinary actions of retired Israel Defense Forces General Noam Tibon. On October 7, Tibon risked his life to save his son and his son’s family, who were under siege by Hamas terrorists at their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

The initial cancellation of the film’s screening sparked outrage, with critics accusing TIFF of silencing a vital narrative. TIFF cited the lack of legal clearance for footage filmed by Hamas during the massacre as one of the reasons for its decision to cancel the screening of the documentary.

TIFF officials were expected to formally announce the film’s reinstatement on Thursday afternoon, according to the Sun. Board member John Ruffolo confirmed to the newspaper that the matter “is all resolved” and that the film “will be exhibited as planned and even bigger than originally.”

The reversal came after mounting pressure on TIFF leadership, with calls for resignations and threats to both public and private sponsorships.

TIFF President Cameron Bailey, who had approved the initial decision, faced sharp criticism from across Canada and abroad.

Canada’s Jewish advocacy organizations condemned the move , which was also covered prominently by The New York Post and discussed on Fox News.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also ripped TIFF and said, “Toronto International Film Festival just cancelled the screening of a film about the October 7 massacre because there was no ‘legal clearance’ from Hamas for their GoPro massacre videos. This festival would have asked Hitler or Goebbels for copyright on Auschwitz footage.”

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey on Wednesday night released a statement in which he denied that TIFF was censoring the film.

"I want to be clear: claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false. I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF's screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year's festival. I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available."

Behind closed doors, according to the Sun, the TIFF board convened Thursday in what one source described as a “heated” meeting. A compromise was ultimately brokered with input from director Barry Avrich, TIFF Chair Jeffrey Remedios, former Toronto Mayor John Tory, and prominent Jewish community leaders Heather Reisman and Henry Wolfond.

Elected officials at both federal and provincial levels also weighed in. Toronto City Councillors Brad Bradford and James Pasternak had earlier demanded TIFF reverse what they called a “misguided decision.”

“I’m relieved that TIFF has reversed its decision and will now screen this important film. This is the right call,” said Bradford on Thursday. “But the fact it was ever pulled — silencing a Canadian filmmaker and granting legal legitimacy to a listed terrorist organization — is deeply troubling. It should not have taken a public outcry to correct this mistake.”

Bradford added that TIFF’s leadership owes an apology to the filmmaker and the public.

“TIFF now needs to do some serious self-examination. The organization’s leadership needs to ensure that something like this is never repeated. And, equally, they need to account to the public for how this appalling decision happened in the first place — for the simple reason that TIFF receives millions of dollars from the taxpayer.”