Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators clashed outside Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall on Wednesday evening, as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hosted the world premiere of The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, a documentary chronicling the harrowing efforts of retired Israeli General Noam Tibon to save his family during the brutal Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

According to a report in the CBC, the film which was directed by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, drew both praise and protest, with opposing groups waving flags, chanting slogans, and exchanging heated words across police barricades on Simcoe Street.

One individual was arrested for assault, though the protests remained largely peaceful.

A heavy police presence - mounted and on foot - was deployed outside and inside the venue, according to the CBC. Attendees underwent strict security checks, including metal detectors, bag searches, and pat-downs.

The film’s journey to TIFF was fraught with controversy. The film was pulled in August due to “important safety, legal and programming concerns.” TIFF cited the lack of legal clearance for footage filmed by Hamas during the massacre as one of the reasons for its decision to cancel the screening of the documentary.

Later, after backlash from Canadian Jewish organizations , international media and public officials such as Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar , TIFF said it would reinstate the film.

Avrich received a standing ovation before the screening, thanking his collaborators and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, according to CBC. However, tensions spilled into the theatre during the post-screening Q&A. Moderator Lisa LaFlamme was booed when she raised questions about Gaza’s death toll and alleged famine. Avrich urged the crowd to allow the panel to respond.