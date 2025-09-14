The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) delivered a surprising outcome on Sunday when "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue" captured the People’s Choice Award for best documentary. The honor capped weeks of heated debate over whether the film would even appear at the festival.

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, the documentary tells the story of retired IDF General Noam Tibon, who risked his life on October 7, 2023, to rescue his son and family as Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Produced by Mark Selby, the project ultimately debuted at TIFF after facing the threat of removal from the lineup.

“This award is incredibly meaningful for both Mark and me. The audience spoke, and we’re grateful for their support. We look forward to continuing this journey,” Avrich said while accepting the trophy at the Lightbox theater. Selby added, “I hope every filmmaker here feels the same level of backing we experienced during this process.”

The road to TIFF was turbulent. Organizers initially withdrew the film over legal and security concerns tied to Hamas-sourced footage from the October 7 attacks. Outcry from Jewish community leaders in Canada, political figures in Israel, and international supporters led to negotiations. Festival CEO Cameron Bailey later reinstated the screening after reaching a compromise with Avrich. The premiere drew a standing ovation inside the theater while sparking protests outside Roy Thomson Hall.

Avrich and Bailey had earlier issued a joint statement addressing the reversal, acknowledging that TIFF’s communication around its requirements had caused frustration and pledging to work together to resolve the issues. The statement emphasized the importance of safety, legal clarity, and maintaining the festival’s programming integrity.

Community pressure played a central role in the turnaround. Prominent Jewish organizations in Canada, as well as local and national politicians, had condemned the initial cancellation. Their intervention was widely credited with prompting TIFF’s board to revisit the decision and ultimately reinstate the film.

During his acceptance speech, Avrich thanked Bailey for ensuring the screening took place. The film is now set for a wider rollout, with more than 20 cities across North America scheduled to show it starting October 3.