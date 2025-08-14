Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival released a statement regarding the choice to ban an Israeli documentary about the October 7th massacre.

"I want to take a moment to address recent reports regarding the documentary film The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," Bailey wrote on Instagram. "This situation calls for compassion and sensitivity, and I recognize the concerns it has raised among members of the Jewish community and beyond."

"First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies for any pain this situation may have caused. It was never my intention to offend or alienate anyone. At TIFF, we believe in the transformative power of film to foster understanding and dialogue, especially during challenging times."

He claimed that he had intended to screen the film originally: "My intention was to screen The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which is why I extended the invitation for the film to participate in this year's festival. Given the sensitive and significant nature of the film's subject, I believe that it tells an important story and contributes to the rich tapestry of perspectives in our lineup stories that resonate both here at home and around the world."

Bailey denounced claims of trying to censor the film. "I want to be clear: claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false. I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF's screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year's festival. I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available."

Bailey also expressed his sympathy with both sides for the war: "The events of October 7, 2023 and the ongoing suffering in Gaza weigh heavily on us, underscoring the urgent need for compassion amid rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. While we are not a political organization, TIFF will always strive to present our programming in a safe, inclusive environment."

"I ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this complex landscape. Thank you for your continued support. It is my great hope that this year's Festival will be a celebration of these values, and the power film holds to bring people together."

Journalist Matt Gurney noted that the TIFF had given two separate reasons for cutting the film, telling Deadline that it was pulled for not having licensing rights to all the footage - including Hamas body cameras.

But in an e-mail Monday to director-producer Barry Avrich, shared by the filmmakers, the TIFF head did not address any licensing issues. Instead, he said that "the risk of major, disruptive protest actions around the film's presence at the Festival, including internal opposition, has become too great."

"This is really embarrassing," Gurney added. "If TIFF can’t handle controversy it should shut down. It had to be fit for purpose. And spinning a yard about licensing reveals their hand. They know this is pathetic."